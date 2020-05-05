Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601,512 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

VZ stock opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $235.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

