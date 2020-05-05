Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 13,997 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.0% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 76,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 50,634 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, FIX raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

