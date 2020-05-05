ChatCoin Price Up 33.1% Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $886,456.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Binance, BigONE, ZB.COM and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030313 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036157 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,937.84 or 1.00441932 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00066688 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 99.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000493 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LBank, HitBTC, EXX, Huobi, BigONE, OKEx, ZB.COM and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

