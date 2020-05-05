Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys 1,625 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,763. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $273.73.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

