Chatham Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of UFP Technologies worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 72,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3,480.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

UFPT stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.90. 26,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,510. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.78.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $50.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.00 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 4,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $227,213.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,222.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on UFPT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

