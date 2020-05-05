Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,883,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,948,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,500,547. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.79 and a 200-day moving average of $207.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

