Chatham Capital Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.9% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,332,000.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.31. 22,331,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,377,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $16.69.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

