Chatham Capital Group Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Inogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Inogen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period.

INGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of INGN traded up $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $52.90. 428,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,917. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.49. Inogen Inc has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $95.59.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.33 million. Inogen had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inogen Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

