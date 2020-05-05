Chatham Capital Group Inc. Invests $3.25 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 37,950 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in American Express by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,408,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,643. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.35. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. TheStreet lowered shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

