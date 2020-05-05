Chatham Capital Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,225 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,290,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period.

GBIL traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.58. 711,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,411. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.42. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.11 and a 12-month high of $100.98.

