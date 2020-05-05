Chatham Capital Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 81,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $82.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,705. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.20. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $82.87.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

