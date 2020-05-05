Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,060 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up 1.5% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,537,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $585,002,000 after purchasing an additional 266,651 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $179.24. 3,826,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,980. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.98 and a 200 day moving average of $194.15. The stock has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

