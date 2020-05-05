Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,097 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,155.6% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,540,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,715,496. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.41 and its 200-day moving average is $281.48. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

