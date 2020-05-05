Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,478,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,267,000 after acquiring an additional 207,208 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,912,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,006,000 after purchasing an additional 585,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,456,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130,279 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,003,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,344,000 after purchasing an additional 173,281 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,155,000 after buying an additional 530,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

OMC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.22. 2,322,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.