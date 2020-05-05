Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 705 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 306.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 816.3% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.64.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.01. 1,054,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,194. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of -905.56, a PEG ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

