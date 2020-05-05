Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Chegg updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

CHGG traded up $12.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,701,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,974. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -537.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. Chegg has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69.

In other Chegg news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 24,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $1,061,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 416,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,436,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 35,864 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $1,385,426.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,385 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHGG. First Analysis upgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chegg from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

