Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 195,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

NYSE CVX traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.88. 5,449,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,185,731. The stock has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.