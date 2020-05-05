Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 180.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 62,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 21,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Chevron by 29.3% in the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 176,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 39,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 20,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

CVX traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $92.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,185,731. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

