China Metro Rural (CNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Gary L. Forbes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arthur W. Steinhafel purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 128,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,091.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 320,472 shares of company stock worth $1,366,188 over the last ninety days.

CNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded China Metro Rural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Metro Rural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.66.

About China Metro Rural

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

