Chrono.tech (TIME) Reaches Market Cap of $625,473.35

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $625,473.35 and $29,739.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech token can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00009757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00046359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.03763688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00058002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00035149 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011077 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008566 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

