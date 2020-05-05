Chronobank Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Chronobank coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronobank has a market capitalization of $749,983.00 and $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chronobank has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chronobank alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.46 or 0.02288035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00187163 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00068003 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00040998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chronobank Coin Profile

Chronobank was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io. The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chronobank Coin Trading

Chronobank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.