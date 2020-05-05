Chronos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.8% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,771,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.99. The stock has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

