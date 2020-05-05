Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,798 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Church & Dwight worth $39,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,818.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $73.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

