CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 10,696 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,253. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

