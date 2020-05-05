CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,720 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

