CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 225,760 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 926.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,760 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 57.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.54.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.