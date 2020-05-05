CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,907 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

