CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 410 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,818,000 after purchasing an additional 138,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 89,027 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,495 shares of company stock worth $75,092,004 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $481.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $441.37 and a 200 day moving average of $485.90.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.