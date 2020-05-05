CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 70,840 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 188.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,840 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ED shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

NYSE ED opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.