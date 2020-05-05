CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 9,973 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,079 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $858,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in American Express by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $673,788,000 after buying an additional 1,564,294 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $123,283,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $161,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

