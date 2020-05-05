CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 86,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Shares of APD stock opened at $223.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.23.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

