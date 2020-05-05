CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 5,143 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 17.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 280.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 10.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 156,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,214 shares of company stock worth $932,401. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $103.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.64 and its 200-day moving average is $109.67. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.