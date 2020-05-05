CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 90,207 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 304.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,207 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average of $62.49.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMS. Cfra raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

