CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after purchasing an additional 134,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,653,020,000 after acquiring an additional 282,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after buying an additional 550,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,168,000 after buying an additional 108,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $148.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

