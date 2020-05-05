CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total transaction of $1,511,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,961 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,853. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $510.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.63.

ISRG opened at $501.99 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $481.52 and its 200 day moving average is $551.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

