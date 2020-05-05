CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $8,905,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $111.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.54. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

