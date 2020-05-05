CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,958,000 after acquiring an additional 56,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,971,000 after purchasing an additional 201,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,639,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,417,000 after acquiring an additional 66,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 997.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,256 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $285.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

