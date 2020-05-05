CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,483.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,107 shares of company stock valued at $18,153,168 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CL shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.