CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 203.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,470 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ameren by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.09.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

