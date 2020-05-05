CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,419 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after purchasing an additional 938,691 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 35.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,793 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 56.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,051,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 738,635 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,927,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra upped their target price on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

