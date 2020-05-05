CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $20.13 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $221.84 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

