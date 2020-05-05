CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 135.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888,316 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.16% of Yamana Gold worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the period. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.22 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.