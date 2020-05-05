CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.56 Million Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,527,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 104.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,708,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,211,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,394 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 600.5% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 994,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,322,000 after acquiring an additional 852,434 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,368,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,659,000 after acquiring an additional 600,970 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.