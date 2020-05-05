CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,136,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,055,000 after purchasing an additional 84,506 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 15.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL stock opened at $191.52 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.57.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

In other news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,279 shares of company stock worth $54,677,940. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.