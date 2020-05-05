CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $5.21 Million Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 1,158.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 13.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 28.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $132.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 107.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SUI. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

