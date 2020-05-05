CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Open Text worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Open Text by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Open Text by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Open Text by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Open Text Corp has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $814.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.