CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6.58 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Cfra upped their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

