CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $127.44 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

