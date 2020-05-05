CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.11 Million Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,326,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,949 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,029,000 after purchasing an additional 757,348 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,945,000 after purchasing an additional 654,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 33.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,685,000 after purchasing an additional 582,845 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.93.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

