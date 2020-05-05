CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Argus cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $380.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

